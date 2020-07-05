Richard Lyon

LYON, Richard Connelly "Dick" Richard Connelly "Dick" Lyon passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 27, 2020 in Richmond, VA. He was 85 years old. Dick was a funny, talented, kind, very intelligent, and generous man who will be greatly missed by those whose lives he touched. Besides an active professional life, Dick had an incredible number of interests and hobbies he pursued over the course of his life. He also maintained a strong commitment to community service. Dick was born in Charleston, WV and attended Louisville Male High School in Kentucky. He graduated from Purdue University with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering, where he was a member of the Indiana Beta chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. He later earned an M.S. in Industrial Administration from Carnegie Tech, now Carnegie-Mellon University. He served briefly in the U.S. Coast Guard. Dick married Lyn Blount, and they lived in Mentor, OH, raising three children. Dick's career began in technical sales and spanned financial services and entrepreneurship, until 1977 when he became a Vice President at Rollins Inc., and moved his family to Dunwoody, GA. He remained a part of the Dunwoody community for 40 years. After his ten year tenure at Rollins, Dick consulted and contributed to a number of engineering opportunities in the petrochemical and wastewater industries. He was always in pursuit of innovation and new technologies. As President of Eco Waste Technologies in the mid-1990s, Dick was recognized for his outstanding contribution inbuilding and commissioning the world's first Supercritical Water Oxidation facility, an environmentally friendly technology to treat wastewater and sludge, with many industrial applications, including hazardous waste destruction. After Dick and Lyn divorced, Dick married Madeline Sherman in 1987. Dick and Maddie enjoyed many years of traveling and good times together. They played ALTA tennis together at Dunwoody Country Club and were active members of All Saints' Catholic Church in Dunwoody, where they sang in the choir and performed in musical theater productions. Dick's love of music, and the arts in general, ran quite deep. He was a supporter of the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, even contributing to the organization's early blog. He sang tenor in the Stone Mountain Chorus and performed in a competitive barbershop quartet for a number of years, organizing a Singing Valentines program around metro Atlanta. The quartet was even featured in the 2004 film "Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius." Most of all, however, Dick loved accompanying Maddie on the piano. When Maddie was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, Dick devoted himself to her care. Always interested in the current research in medicine and technology, Dick supported Maddie to the best of his ability. After her passing, Dick enjoyed the companionship of his friend Ann Benson, with whom he continued to travel, enjoy the Dunwoody Country Club, and serve at All Saints' Church. Dick earned his pilot's license in his late twenties and flew recreationally for nearly fifty years. He was active with the former Flying Rebels Club at Peachtree-Dekalb Airport and also logged many miles flying for Angel Flight Soars, a non-profit that flies medical patients to and from treatments free of charge. Dick also loved to sail, in his earlier years on Lake Erie in his Thistle sailboat, and later in the Georgian Bay, Ontario area with his sister Marilyn and her family. He was an avid skier and especially enjoyed introducing his children and grandchildren to skiing on annual family ski trips. Dick had a strong Catholic faith and belief in service to others. He was active in the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, working directly with poor families in need. He served on a great number of volunteer committees and boards, across many facets of society, providing leadership, direction, and support. Dick led a full and vibrant life. He will always be remembered for his desire and ability to connect and engage with people in meaningful ways. Featured in 2007 in Carnegie-Mellon's Tepper School of Business Magazine, Dick offered the following advice: "No matter what you do-business, education, wherever you are-you need to spend some time giving back to the community. It helps to employ your talents to make you a whole person. And you need to spend the time now-don't put it off." Dick is survived by his sister, Marilyn Hamilton, of Orillia, Ontario, two daughters, Sarah Croscutt and Martha Barnett, both of Midlothian, Virginia, and a son, Matthew Lyon, of Knoxville, Tennessee, as well as seven grandchildren. A service of remembrance was held Friday, July 3, at 10:30 AM, at Bliley's Funeral Home, 6900 Hull Street Road in Richmond. In lieu of flowers, please honor your love for Dick's spirit in the form of a memorial donation to any one of these three non-profits that Dick supported during his life. Angel Flight Soars, Inc: http://www.angelflightsoars.org/supporting-us/supporting-angel-flight-in-memoriam-donations
Society of St. Vincent de Paul Georgia https://www.svdpgeorgia.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/donate/
Alliance Theatre https://my.alliancetheatre.org/donate/contribute1