MENARD, Richard "Dick" On Wednesday, February 13, 2019, Richard "Dick" Menard, loving father of four sons, passed away at the age of 89. Dick was born in North Grosvenordale, CT to Napoleon and Josephine Menard. While stationed in the Air Force in Savannah, Georgia, Dick met the love of his life, Shirley Womble. Dick went to work for Delta Air Lines as an inspector in 1953 and retired from Delta in 1995. Richard and Shirley were married for 60 years. Dick and Shirley raised four sons, Richard (Rick), Michael, John, and Chris. Dick had a love for comic books and superheroes. Some of Dick's favorite superheroes were the Flash, Green Lantern, and Captain America. Dick was an avid reader of fiction and an expert on WW2 history. Dick was preceded in death by wife Shirley. He is survived by his four sons and nine grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary