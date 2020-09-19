Richard Meyer

MEYER, Richard Curtis Mr. Richard Curtis Meyer, of Alpharetta, GA, passed away after a long battle with illness on September 14, 2020, at the age of 67. Richard (Rick) was a native Atlantan, born July 6, 1953, to Lennie and Janet Meyer of Atlanta. Rick is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Donna Meyer, son Max Meyer of Alpharetta, and daughter Annie Meyer Mast of North Carolina, Rick's two brothers, Scott Meyer of Lake Tahoe, Nevada, and Dr. Roger Meyer of Carson City, Nevada, as well as numerous cousins, nephews, nieces and extended family. Rick was a graduate of WF Dykes High School and attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He was an accomplished professional musician, having formed and played in numerous bands as lead guitarist and manager. In 1977 Rick joined the Meyer family business, State Wholesalers, Inc. of Atlanta as sales manager and executive of sales and marketing. After selling the family business in 1988, Rick returned to his first love, music, and along with his wife Donna, formed Triclops Recording Studio of Atlanta, where he produced and recorded too many famous bands and musicians to name here, garnering numerous gold and platinum records. He also continued playing guitar professionally with his own band in Atlanta, when in 1999 he retired from recording to concentrate on personal musical endeavors which he continued throughout the rest of his life. A lifelong resident of Atlanta, Rick leaves many friends and acquaintances associated with his professional life as well as private. He will be sorely missed by his family, leaving a void that can never be filled. The world is a better place for Rick having been in it. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations to the Atlanta Humane Society be made in his name, a charity that he was an impassioned supporter of. A private family service will be held at Arlington Cemetery and at a later date (to be announced when appropriate) a celebration of life will be held. Arrangements by Dressler's Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



