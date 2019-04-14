MIELKE, Richard Lee Richard "Dick" Lee Mielke,75, formerly of East Cobb, passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior, while surrounded by family, on March 29, 2019. Dick graduated from Hutchinson, MN High School in 1961 and participated in Baseball, Basketball and Band. He graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in Sociology and Psychology. Dick was a pitcher for the 1964 Minnesota Gopher Baseball team which won the NCAA College World Series. He married the love of his life, Carol Steenberg, of St. Paul, MN in August 1964. He is survived by his loving wife Carol of 54 years; sons, Richard William (Beverly) Mielke and Robert Alan (girlfriend Valerie) Mielke; 4 grandchildren, Caleb, Ryan, Hannah and Jacob; sister, Donelle (Robert) Brown. Dick was predeceased by his mother, Ellen Mielke of St. Paul, MN; father Kenneth W. D. Mielke, of Boca Raton, FL; older brother, Kenneth W. R. Mielke of Prior Lake, MN. Dick spent the majority of his career in commercial insurance with Allstate, Northbrook Property and Casualty and St. Paul Fire & Marine, retiring in 1999. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 27, at 11 am in the Village View Community Church, 8585 SE 147th Place, Summerfield, FL. An Inurnment will be held at Green Lawn Cemetery, Roswell, GA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Village View Community Church Benevolence fund or Hospice of Marion County for the benefit of Estelle's House in Ocala, FL. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary