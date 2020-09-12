Richard Ney

NEY, Richard Walter Richard Walter Ney, 72, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on September 6, 2020, with all of his family gathered to be with him. Richard was born on September 24, 1947, in Atlanta, Georgia, and he was the son of the late Nathan and Elizabeth Ney of Atlanta. Richard loved his family and always put them first. He clearly loved and was dedicated to his wife, Marsha, who has cared for and brought Richard through several illnesses and late-life health concerns. Marsha is and forever will be the love of Richard's life and we all salute and appreciate her loving care of Richard. It was a beautiful thing to observe. Richard was a fine athlete and played a great deal of competitive basketball and baseball throughout his high school years at Northside and Lovett High Schools. Also, on many occasions he crushed his two older brothers. Richard was a graduate of Auburn University where he earned his bachelor's degree in Business and a master's degree in Business Administration. He loved traveling with his family, Auburn football, and Braves baseball. Richard had a very successful career in the automobile parts business where he worked with his father, Nathan Ney, and older brother, Jerry Ney, as he ran and operated Georgia Auto Parts Co. which had a long and successful operation under Richard's strong and guiding hand. Richard was predeceased by his older brother, Jerry Ney. Richard is survived by his loving wife, Marsha, children, Bradley and Allison Ney, brother and sister-in-law, James and Carol Ney, and his sister-in-law, Fleta Ney. May God bless this wonderful life, well lived.