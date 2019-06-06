Services
Richard Oliver COLEY Obituary
COLEY, Richard Oliver Richard Oliver Coley age 64 of Nashville, TN formerly of Roswell passed away on June 2, 2019. He was a graduate of North Springs High School in 1972 and Berry College. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary Coley and brother, David Coley He is survived by sisters, Julia and Susan; brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Ann; partner, Mark Brake and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00am at Green Lawn Cemetery. Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, 770-645-1414. www.northsidechapel.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 6, 2019
