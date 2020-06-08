ORMAND, Richard L. It is with great sadness that the family of Richard L. Ormand, 72, announces his passing on Thursday, June 4, from a rare form of lymphoma. Rick was raised in Westport, CT, and graduated from Staples High School in 1965. He attended Indiana University in Bloomington (Class of '69) where he was a proud Hoosier and member of the fraternity Sigma Alpha Mu. Rick then went on to earn his law degree at the University of Georgia in 1972. Following the trail of many young Jewish professionals at the time, he moved to Atlanta and into the Seville apartments on Buford Highway. It was there that he met the love of his life, Sandy Friedman, who would soon become his wife; they married in 1977 and spent twenty nine wonderful years together before her passing in 2006. Rick would consider his greatest achievement becoming a father to two precious daughters, Gina Lynn, born 1981, and Jill Victoria, born 1985. They were both at his bedside in his final days. Rick was a respected personal injury attorney for forty two years with a sterling reputation as a litigator, and later a mediator. He joined GEICO in 1997 as staff counsel where he was known for his caring approach and advocacy with clients, and mentorship to many young associates who regularly sought his advice and guidance. In 2014 he retired and founded his own mediation practice, Pathway Mediation. Rick loved his adopted hometown of Atlanta -- walks in Piedmont Park, nights at the Atlanta Symphony, and rooting for the Braves, Falcons, and Georgia Bulldogs. You would always know by his cheers or loud groans how each team's season was shaping up. He was a wiz at trivia, never missing a night of Jeopardy (where he ALWAYS got the final answer right) and dominating team trivia nights at Mellow Mushroom. For most of his adult life, Rick managed his advancing kidney disease until undergoing a transplant at Johns Hopkins in 2012. He received the greatest gift in life, a kidney from daughter Gina, and his family became passionate advocates for living organ donation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in memory of Rick Ormand to Johns Hopkins in support of the Stepping Stones Fund. The contributions will provide financial assistance to organ donors and transplant recipients facing financial hardships due to time away from work and travel needed for procedures. To make a gift online, please visit: https://secure.jhu.edu/form/surgery. Via mail, please make checks payable to Johns Hopkins University and address envelope to: Samantha Oliphant, Fund for Johns Hopkins Medicine, 550 North Broadway, Suite 722, Baltimore, MD, 21205. Rick is survived by daughter Jill Ormand of Los Angeles, CA; daughter and son-in-law Gina and Josh Cherwin and granddaughters Stella and Amelia Cherwin of New York, NY; his devoted partner of many years Pamela Roberts of Atlanta, GA; sister Diane Ormand of Westport, CT; brother Kenneth Ormand of Westport, CT. He was predeceased by wife Sandy; parents Joseph and Estelle Ormand; sister Joan Chitel. A small graveside service was held Friday at Arlington Memorial Park in Atlanta, where he was laid to rest next to Sandy. The online guestbook is www.dresslersjewishfunerals.com. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 8, 2020.