POCALYKO, Richard The Very Reverend Richard (Rich) Peter Pocalyko, 72, of Atlanta, passed away at home on August 21, 2019. Rich was born on November 15, 1946 in Palmerton, PA, to Peter and Ruth Norwood Pocalyko. Rich is a graduate of Lehigh University (1968) and Virginia Theological Seminary (1971). He attended Princeton Theological Seminary and Fuller Theological Seminary for doctoral studies. Rich was ordained to the Episcopal priesthood at Washington National Cathedral in 1972. Rich served as Assoc. Rector of St. Andrew's (College Park, MD), Assoc. Rector of St. Luke's (Atlanta, GA), Rector of St. Dunstan's (Atlanta, GA), Canon for Stewardship Development and Associate for Pastoral Care at the Cathedral of St. Philip (Atlanta, GA), and Dean of Trinity Cathedral (Pittsburgh, PA). Rich is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cynthia Austin Pocalyko; son, Stephen Pocalyko; daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer and Todd Latz, Lara and Jeff Walker; grandchildren, Alex, Sophie, and Gaby Latz, and Preston Walker; and brother, Barry L. Pocalyko. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Cathedral of St. Philip Endowment Fund or The . A Service of Thanksgiving and Celebration for Rich's Life will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2 o'clock at The Cathedral of St. Philip in Atlanta. For a more detailed obituary, please see www.hmpattersonarlington.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 25, 2019