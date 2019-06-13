PRESSLEY, Sr., Richard Richard Franklin Pressley, Sr. passed June 7, 2019 at the home of his daughter. Dick was born at the home of his grandparents Irene and Elmo Arnstien Bowen in Piedmont, South Carolina. He attended Greenville High School in Greenville, SC. Dick attended the Georgia Institute of Technology, graduating in 1958 with a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was a member of Theta Chi fraternity. He attained his Professional Engineer designation and was a registered engineer in multiple states. Dick was a vital and active member of the Atlanta engineering community. He founded two engineering firms, Kelly Lundstrom Pressley, Inc., and Mechanical Engineering, Inc. He was also a founding member of Georgia Society of Professional Engineers and a lifetime member and past president of ASHRAE. Dick finished his career as Chief Engineer at Mallory & Evans, Inc., where he worked from 1987 until his retirement in 2010. His greatest pleasure was spending time with his family and friends. His favorite place to go and relax was Pressley Falls in Cedar Mountain. Exploring, traveling and watching the Atlanta Braves as well as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets were his favorite pastimes. Mr. Pressley is survived by his six children: Rebecca Lynne Pressley, Adrianne Von Hiller Evans, Richard F. Pressley, Jr. (Elissa), Amanda Pressley Dehaven (Gary), Samuel Boyd Pressley, Melissa Pressley and the mother of his children, Ann Pressley. His surviving grandchildren are Charles Goodwin, Cristen Goodwin, Callie Dehaven, Stephanie Evans, Rachel Evans, Caroline Pressley and Elizabeth Pressley. Surviving great grandchildren are Skylar Kaferly and Arielle Lindstrom. The family will receive friends from 12 2pm on Saturday, June 15, 2019 prior to the service at 2pm at Marietta Funeral Home 915 Piedmont Road, Marietta, GA. Inurnment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery in Sandy Springs, GA. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary