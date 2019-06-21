Resources More Obituaries for Richard PRESSNALL Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard PRESSNALL

PRESSNALL, Richard "Dick" Richard (Dick) Pressnall, 77, of Chamblee, GA passed away after a short battle from cancer on June 19th. He was surrounded by his loving family and some of his favorite music: Simon and Garfunkel, Bob Dylan, The Mama's and the Papa's, and of course, Tilly and The Wall. He was born in Los Anglos, CA in 1941, son of the late Alfred and Carolyn Pressnall. Surviving is his beautiful bride of 56 years, Pat Mulock Pressnall. He was proceeded in death by his parents and sister Laura. After high school he attend college and received his degree in economics. He spent some time hanging out with buddies in Hawaii before embarking on a successful career in accounting with GM and IBM. He met his future bride, Pat, in a Family and Living class at college. It is safe to say they excelled in the subject matter and passed with flying colors as they married in 1963 and quickly got to work and had ten children, 5 girls and 5 boys. The first six children were born in Glendale, CA. In 1974, with six children in tow, they moved to the Murphey Candler Park neighborhood in north Dekalb County. Dick, Pat and all their children were a fixture at Murphey Candler Park throughout the 70's, 80's and 90's where he was very involved in coaching and supporting all his children in their youth sports, baseball, football and fast-pitch softball. Dick firmly believed that some of life's most important lessons are taught "on the field". He continued being one of the biggest fans of youth sports until very recently as he was still a fixture at Murphey Candler and other local parks watching his 19 grandchildren play their various sports. Dick was the quintessential, ever-present father. As the older kids moved off to college (Go DAWGS!!!) the family later moved to Dunwoody and then later to Chamblee in the Gainsborough neighborhood once all their children were on their own. For any kid that grew up in the Chamblee High School or Dunwoody High School districts in the 70's-90's, they most likely knew at least one of the Pressnalls, after all, there were 10 kids. The household was like a revolving door with friends from the neighborhood and school constantly coming and going. Dick most likely didn't know half of them, but he welcomed all of them and treated them as part of the family. In the late 1980's as some of the younger kids were growing up, Dick and Pat bought a beach condo in Panama City Beach, Florida where they spent family time creating loving memories. Eventually, after enough sun, sand, and surf, they heard the mountains calling and though not so young anymore, Dick took heed the famous saying, "Go West, young man, go West" and to Whitefish, Montana they went. Dick felt at home in Montana and he spent his days enjoying the fresh mountain air, his daily morning walks with Pat, skiing, hiking The Big Mountain and Glacier National Park and spending time with his children and grandchildren during their visits. In addition to Pat, Dick is survived by his ten children, Donna Pressnall Urbano and her husband Mark of Brookhaven, GA; Kim Pressnall of Dunwoody, GA; Penny Pressnall Burnett and her husband Troy of Sandy Springs, GA; Randy Pressnall and his wife Denise of Dunwoody, GA; Brian Pressnall and his wife Samantha of Roswell, GA; Darrell Pressnall and his wife Mindy of Chamblee, GA; Angie Pressnall Pogorzelski and her husband Chris of Chicago, IL; Bradley Pressnall and his wife Kellie of Dunwoody, GA; Derek Pressnall of Omaha, NE; and Darci Pressnall Marter and her husband Jason of Austin, TX. He is also survived by his nineteen grandchildren, Justin, Taylor, Meaghan and Ryan Pressnall; Joshua, Matthew, Tyler and Gabby Pressnall; Jackson and Ruby Burnett; Connor and Ryder Pressnall; Reese and Emry Pressnall, Francesca (Frankie) Urbano, Willa and Max Pressnall, Roxy and Bowie Marter. It would be an understatement to say Dick loved his family with all his heart. He devoted all his time to being present with his children and grandchildren. We'll miss you with all our hearts and look forward to us all sharing a "Dick pour" with you on the other side. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ( ) Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 21, 2019