|
|
RANDALL, Richard Born in Norfolk, VA on August 4, 1930 Departed on May 8, 2020 and resided in Decatur, GA Richard Pierpont Randall passed away at his home in Decatur, Georgia on May 8, 2020. Richard was a pastor and a tireless advocate for displaced children, families in need, civil rights, and other causes dear to his heart. He had an abiding interest and pride in the lives of his six grandchildren and loved traveling to Europe with his wife, Helen, in their later years. His favorite memory was of Chartres Cathedral in France. Richard is survived by his wife, Helen Pruyn Sloan Randall; son Richard Nathaniel Randall (Renae), their daughter Monica Joy Randall (partner Sébastien Guilbaud) and son Richard Joseph Randall; daughter Wanda Randall Alexander (Jonathan) and their daughter Aleah Elizabeth Alexander; and son Charles Andrew Randall (Deborah) and their sons Andrew Stone Randall, Christopher Drake Randall, and Alexander Cowles Randall. Born on August 4, 1930 in Norfolk, Virginia to Campbell Lanier and Mary Elizabeth Hall Randall, Richard grew up as one of five boys in Atlanta's West End during the Great Depression. He was active in the West End Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and was ordained there at the age of 20. He later attended seminary at the Missouri School of Religion and received his bachelor's degree from the Board of Regents of the University of the State of New York. Richard met Helen in her hometown of Macon, Georgia, while serving as associate pastor at her church, the First Christian Church. Always the romantic, he proposed to Helen at sunrise at the highest point of Stone Mountain. After marrying in that same Macon church on June 14, 1957, they began their journey together of almost 63 years. After leaving Georgia, Richard went on to serve as pastor for Disciples of Christ churches in Missouri, Illinois, Alabama, Florida, Texas, Kansas, and Wisconsin, before returning to Georgia at the Disciples of Christ church in Red Oak. After retirement, Richard came "full circle" when he was asked to serve as the monthly guest speaker at his boyhood church, the West End (now Community) Christian Church, an honor he held for over three years. Richard's ministry often went beyond the traditional role of church pastor. In Selma, Alabama, he pastored from 1966 to 1968 a time of great racial conflict and strife. As president of the local ministerial alliance, he initiated the integration of a segregated downtown restaurant. He also led a grieving Selma community in prayer at a memorial service in the local stadium after Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated in Memphis. Soon after, he helped coordinate the Poor People's March as the marchers passed from Mississippi through Selma on their way to Washington, D.C. After 29 years in the Disciples ministry, Richard served 18 years with the Georgia Department of Human Services, DeKalb County. While there, he coordinated food bank operations, volunteer recruitment, and enrichment activities for foster children. His annual pleasure was making Santa a reality by overseeing the provision of toys and gifts for hundreds of children. Richard was an avid reader and a serious student of theology and philosophy. Through his creative writing of poetry shared with his family and friends he expressed his insights into life. In later years, inspired by the existentialist authors, the writings of Saint Paul, and others, Richard developed his personal philosophy emphasizing spirit, love and empathy. A celebration of Richard's life will be held later at a time and place to be announced by the Cremation Society of Georgia at www.csog.com (phone: 404-355-7627). The family would appreciate donations in Richard's memory to the Salvation Army (Metro Atlanta Area).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 10, 2020