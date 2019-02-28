|
|
SANDERS, Richard Richard Sanders was born in Louisville, Kentucky on June 11, 1935, and lived most of his life in Chamblee, Georgia. He was a Navy veteran on the WWII destroyer, the U.S.S. Shields (DD596) as a Radioman during the Korean War era. He was passionate about his local community and was an avid fisherman who loved the outdoors. He passed away the morning of February 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 66 years (married 9/20/1952), Roberta Yvonne Sanders, and his two sons: Richard Jr. and Christopher, and two grandchildren: Chance and Samantha. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2 from 10:30am to 12pm, followed by the funeral at noon. The location is H.M. Patterson & Son - Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, located at 4550 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30319.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 28, 2019