SCHINDLER, Richard R. September 22, 1922 - February 10, 2019 Richard R. Schindler, age 96, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019, in Roswell, Georgia. Born in a small village in the eastern part of former Czechoslovakia on September 22, 1922, Richard endured some of the most trying circumstances, including the Great Depression and Nazi occupation, only to finally escape communism and immigrate to his beloved United States in 1956. When asked why he wanted to come to America, Richard would never hesitate to answer, "I wanted to be free!" Richard made the most of his freedom and pursued a successful career as a highly respected engineer at GM and Ford. Never one to take life too seriously, Richard enjoyed the company of friends and family and loved to entertain with his beautiful singing and guitar playing. He loved travel, music and art, and painted many of his own "masterpieces." Despite many of the troubles that Richard faced in his long and eventful life, he always remained positive and happy. He was truly an inspiration to all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He is survived by his wife Rebecca, his daughters Yvette and Lisa, and his son Richard. Services will be held will be held at 2PM Saturday, March 2 at the Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Rd., Roswell GA. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary