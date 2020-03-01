Services
Almon Funeral Home & Chapel
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
(770) 832-7056
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Almon Funeral Home & Chapel
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Almon Funeral Home & Chapel
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Richard Slate Obituary
SLATE, Richard Mr. Richard R. (Dick) Slate, age 88, resident of Greenville, SC formerly Winston, GA passed away on February 25, 2020. Richard was born in Atlanta, GA to the late William Clarence Slate and Essie Mae Farmer Slate and was the youngest of ten children. Mr. Slate was a graduate of the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and retired from the Atlanta Journal Constitution after 41 years of service. He was in the U.S. Army Reserves and a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Carrollton, GA. Survivors include his nieces, Helen Pruitt (Steve) of Greer, SC, Elizabeth Dickard of Easley, SC, Kathy Ervin (Neal) of Greenville, SC and nephews Robert Slate (Melissa) of Georgia and Charles Slate (Charlotte) of Greenville, SC; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and great-niece and nephew. Besides his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Dr. Virginia Sellers Slate and his son, Jonathan L. Slate. The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home Saturday, March 7, from 1 PM until the service hour. Funeral Service will be Saturday, March 7, at 2 PM from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Dr. Stephen Allen officiating. A private interment will be in Westview Cemetery, Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 150 Tabernacle Dr., Carrollton, GA 30117. Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com. Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton, GA has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 1, 2020
