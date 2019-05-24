Resources More Obituaries for Richard Sorenson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard Sorenson

Obituary Condolences Flowers SORENSON, Richard Wayne Richard Wayne Sorenson, born November 12, 1925 in Duluth, MN to Carl Grover Sorenson and Violet Watt Sorenson, passed away May 19, 2019 in Atlanta, GA. Richard, known as Dick Sorenson, spent his childhood enjoying skating, curling, and especially golf. A member of The Greatest Generation, he enlisted in the Army in 1943 and was in the US Army Air Corps until 1946, during which time he was a turret mechanic on a B-29, and trained in Cuba prior to assignment on the island of Tinian in the Pacific Theater of World War II. After completing his military service, Dick graduated from Northwestern University Business School with a degree in Real Estate, and began his career as a real estate negotiator for Montgomery Ward in Chicago followed by employment with the W. T. Grant Company in their real estate division which brought him to Atlanta, GA. In Atlanta, Dick became a real estate developer, and excelled at the development of shopping centers, office buildings, and other holdings. Notable among his projects was the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Atlanta which he completed in 1967 along with its architect John Portman, and the 32-story Wachovia Bank Tower in Charlotte NC in 1974 in partnership with Cousins Properties. Additionally, Dick was Co-Founder and Chairman of Southeast Venture Companies in Nashville, TN which continues to operate as a real estate brokerage, property management, and developer of office buildings, shopping centers, hospitals, medical centers, and planned developments, including Cool Springs in Franklin, TN. Dick's passions were for his wife, family, education, and golf. He was on the Board of Trustees of The Lovett School for 14 active years and 37 years as an Emeritus member, was a member of the Piedmont Driving Club, and spent many happy years as an active member at Peachtree Golf Club, where he was thrilled to score a 75 at the age of 77, and shoot his age on two other occasions. Known as a real estate developer, Dick was also a developer of relationships, sharing his kind heart and generous spirit with his family, friends, and everyone he met. Dick was pre-deceased by his parents, his brother Bill Sorenson, brothers-in-law Joe and Tim Marshall, Daughter-in-law Dona Sorenson, and great grandson Cody Wilkinson. Sally Marshall Sorenson, his beloved wife of 67+ years, passed on April 22, 2019. Dick is survived by his son Richard Sorenson Jr., daughter Connie Sorenson Davison (Peter), and son Cam Sorenson (Carolyn) as well as grandchildren Lindsay Sorenson Wilkinson (Joey), Richard Sorenson III, Marshall Sorenson, Alex Davison and Coleman Sorenson. He was proud to be a great grandfather to Mary Elle, Heath, and Miles Wilkinson. Surviving family also includes his sister Mary Lou Young (Tom), brother John Sorenson (Becky), and sister-in-law Sheila Sorenson of MN, brother-in-law Nick Marshall (Mary) of NY, as well as many nieces and nephews. The family expresses their heartfelt gratitude to caregivers Roderica, Roshawna, Bertha, Christina, Jean, Beulah, Linda, and Chrystal for their loving care of Sally and Dick. On Sunday, June 2, 2019, there will be a reception for friends and family at Peachtree Golf Club, 4600 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30319, from 3:30 6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Lovett School at 4075 Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta, GA 30327. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries