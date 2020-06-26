Richard Thompson
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PUTNEY, Richard Thompson "Tom" A gifted teacher and experimental psychologist, died on June 8, 2020 in Atlanta following an illness. He was cared for lovingly throughout his last months by his beloved daughter, Eleanor. He is also survived by nieces Robin and Claire and grandchildren Cassidy and Devin. He was pre-deceased by his wife Paula and daughter Hollye and by his brother Robert. Born in St. Louis, Missouri on August 1, 1932 to Eleanor and Rufus D. Putney Jr., a professor of English, Tom was encouraged to develop interests in natural history and philosophy, and an appreciation of animal behavior, athletics, and outdoor life. He lived with his grandparents, pre-eminent embryologist Ross Harrison and wife Ida, in New Haven, CT during 1944-46 while his father was in the Pacific war. He graduated Boulder High School in 1950. He attended Yale University, where he studied psychology, linguistics, and philosophy of science, before obtaining his B.A. in psychology at University of Colorado in 1956. He then earned the M.A. (1959) and Ph.D. (1966) in psychology from University of Missouri-Columbia. After teaching at Coe College from 1962-67, he joined the psychology department at Georgia State University in 1967. His research included studies of psychophysiology, perception, attention, memory, and animal behavior. His lifelong curiosity about the world, and his desire to know and to discuss, were a source of inspiration and great pleasure to friends and colleagues. His annual talks at Southern Society for Philosophy and Psychology were models of incisive thinking. He taught thousands of undergraduate students and provided mentoring to dozens of graduate students before retiring in 1997 as tenured Associate Professor of Psychology. Recently he was completing a scholarly history of cognitive theories of consciousness. He collaborated actively with colleagues at Georgia State University's Language Research Center until his death, on topics of evolution of language, ape mentality, and history of cognitive psychology. He enjoyed swimming, reading espionage novels, playing guitar and singing folk songs, and helping Paula edit her poetry journal in Atlanta. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, who cherished family traditions, personalities, stories, recipes, and summers at the beach cottage in East Haven, CT. He will be deeply missed by the scores of family, friends, and colleagues whose lives he touched and enriched. Instead of flowers, please send contributions to the American Heart Association. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved