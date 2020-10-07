Richard Tillis

TILLIS, Richard L.
Richard L. Tillis age 63 of Alpharetta went home to be with the Lord on October 4, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He is survived by his brothers, Ronald and Gail Tillis of Alpharetta and David and Nell Tillis of Alpharetta. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's memory to the Parkinson Research Foundation. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 3:00 PM Arlington Memorial Park. For those wishing to follow in the funeral procession please be at the funeral home by 2:15 PM. The Tillis family will receive friends on Saturday from 3 PM to 6 PM at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, 770-645-1414. www.northsidechapel.com