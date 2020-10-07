1/
Richard Tillis
{ "" }
TILLIS, Richard L.


Richard L. Tillis age 63 of Alpharetta went home to be with the Lord on October 4, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He is survived by his brothers, Ronald and Gail Tillis of Alpharetta and David and Nell Tillis of Alpharetta. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's memory to the Parkinson Research Foundation. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 3:00 PM Arlington Memorial Park. For those wishing to follow in the funeral procession please be at the funeral home by 2:15 PM. The Tillis family will receive friends on Saturday from 3 PM to 6 PM at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, 770-645-1414. www.northsidechapel.com


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
OCT
10
Service
02:15 PM
funeral procession at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors
OCT
11
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Arlington Memorial Park
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
