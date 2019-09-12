Services
Richard Tottress

Richard Tottress Obituary
TOTTRESS, Richard Edward Celebration of Life for Dr. Richard Edward Tottress, will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11 AM at Berean Seventh Day Adventist Church, 291 Hamilton E. Holmes Dr. NW Atlanta., Rev. Sherwin Jack Phd, Senior Pastor. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM on day of service. Viewing TODAY 1 PM - 9 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. S.W., Atlanta 404-349-300 MBFH.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 12, 2019
