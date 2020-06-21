Richard Wade

WADE, Richard P. Richard P. Wade originally from New Hyde Park, NY and formerly of Lithonia, passed away on June, 9 in Colorado Springs, CO. He was 79. The youngest of three children, Richard enjoyed growing up on Long Island and visiting relatives in Rhode Island and New York City. Richard was a graduate of the University of Denver with a degree in Risk Management. Upon graduation, he joined Pan American Petroleum Corporation in Farmington, NM and then Riverton, WY as a staff assistant. The Wade family moved to Atlanta, GA in 1973 and Richard joined the Georgia Department of Transportation as the Safety Risk manager for the state. His dedication and safety innovations to GDOT spanned a career of more than 25 years. Richard was an avid reader and had a passion for both aviation and the railroad. He enjoyed watching a wide range of sports with his family especially the Atlanta Falcons. Richard found delight in making lasting memories with his grandchildren, Katie, Maggie and Sam. Their days were filled with trips to the movies, swim lessons, walks at Shelter Island, Chuck E. Cheese and long summer afternoons at the pool. He also enjoyed volunteering at St. Louise parish and his grandchildren's schools. Richard is survived by his wife, Diane Wade, daughter and son-in-law, Randy and Gary Huff of Colorado Springs, daughter and son-in-law Laura and Matthew Holcomb of San Diego and son Jason Wade of Las Vegas. Richard is also survived by his loving grandchildren Maggie and Sam Holcomb of San Diego and Katie Wade. He is lovingly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews in California, Georgia and New York. Internment will be held at Holy Cross Catholic cemetery in San Diego in August.



