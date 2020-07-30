WAKEFIELD, Richard Otis March 29, 1923 July 26, 2020 A great American passed away on Sunday July 26, 2020. Richard was born on March 29, 1923 in Huntsville, Alabama. He was the oldest of three children and his father was killed in a train accident when Richard was 12 years old. He set out to help his mother, Ora, raise the family in the great depression. They moved to Atlanta the next year and his mother went to work at the Fulton Bag Cotton Mill. Richard graduated from Tech High School in 1941 and after a brief stint with the Atlanta Journal, jointed The United States Army in December of 1942. He earned five battle stars during the World War II conflict including D-Day at Omaha Beach, the liberation of Paris and The Battle of the Bulge in Bastogne, Belgium. He also was on hand in the liberation of the Bucheuwald prison camp and received the Belgium Fourragertoox. After returning to Atlanta he went back to work for the Atlanta Journal and completed 47 years of service there. He married one Lena Elizabeth Darnell and they had three sons, Larry, Lamar and Marshall. Richard loved his family very much and took them on long vacations and camping trips. He loved to fish, hunt and play golf. Although a very simple lifestyle, he managed his affairs to incredible financial success with his home and farm. Before and after his wife, Lena, passed away, he was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Dawsonville and taught Sunday School there. After Lena passed, he spent many great years with one Gerry Cook who also preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Red, sister, Stella, and son, Marshall. He is survived by his sons, Larry (Becky), Lamar (Patti), grandsons, Tyler (Megan), Chris (Sara), Drew, granddaughter, Hannah (Joseph) and four great grandchildren, Landry, Charlotte, Sutton and Ellis. The life of the party, a great dancer, excellent penmanship, we will miss him so much. A great thanks to Sunrise Living and Agape Hospice for their incredible service until the end. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the First Baptist Church of Dawsonville, www.firstbaptistdawsonville/give. A private graveside service is planned and in the care of Bearden Funeral Home in Dawsonville, GA.



