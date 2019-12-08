|
WARD, Richard Storer Richard Storer Ward, 99, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away of natural causes at Emory University Hospital on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Rick, as he was known to his family, friends and colleagues, is survived by his wife Adele of 49 years, his stepson Steven (Jan Jacobs) Ward, daughter Charlotte (Bruce) Ford, son Richard (Susan) Ward, grandson Kyle Ward, granddaughter Elena Ward and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. He is preceded in death by his parents Edwin St. John and Charlotte Ward, his younger brother Allen, his older brothers Paul and Phillip and his older sisters Esther Easton and Eleanor Bogle. Rick was a life-long learner, traveler, reader, photographer, classical music aficionado. He studied Chinese for many years and was a soccer player and a baseball pitcher. Rick was born in Beirut, Lebanon on October 9, 1920. His parents had met as missionaries. His father was a pediatric surgeon and dean of the medical school at the American University in Beirut. A college classmate of Rick's father, who headed Deerfield Academy in Massachusetts, made a promise to educate his sons while the family was out of the country. When the time came, Rick moved to Massachusetts, attended and graduated from Deerfield Academy and then Amherst College in 1942. Rick then attended Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York City and entered into pediatrics. He interned at Babies Hospital, and then for 3 months at the Bradley Home in Riverside, RI, one of the first child psychiatric hospitals in the country. Rick finished his pediatric training in 1948 as chief resident at Bellevue Hospital. Rick then returned to Columbia University to train as a child psychiatrist, psychoanalyst and then teaching psychoanalyst. After his training was complete, he joined the faculty at Columbia. In 1960, Dr. Bernard Holland, Chairman of Psychiatry at the medical school at Emory University in Atlanta, asked Rick to join the faculty to help expand the department. Rick accepted the position and the day after they were married, Rick and Adele moved to Atlanta. For the first 10 years, Rick continued as a faculty member at Columbia, flying up to New York City each week while he taught medical school students at Emory and helped lay the foundation for what is now the Emory Psychoanalytic Institute. Rick, considered the "Father of Child Psychiatry at Emory," retired from the university in 1986 and then from private practice when he turned 97 in 2017. A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 AM at Floral Hills Funeral Home, 3150 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, GA 30084, on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to , , 40 Rector St., 16th Floor, New York, NY, 10006.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 8, 2019