WATKINS, Richard Mr. Richard Watkins, age 85, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Spicer Watkins; children, Rick Watkins and his wife, Staci of Bryant AR; Susan Watkins of Decatur, Cynthia Watkins of Riverdale; sister, Bertha Gaddy of Ypsilanti, MI; special sister in-law, Patricia Spicer; grandchildren, Richard Watkins, Jr. and his wife, LauraBeth, Joshua Watkins and his wife, Christina, Christopher Watkins and his fianc?, Niki Breeding, Isabella Watkins, Braxton Watkins; great grandchildren, Azrael Padretti, Ava Watkins, Anikan Breeding, Olivia Watkins. A funeral service will be held Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11 o'clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Richard Watkins, Jr. officiating. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, 770-964-4800.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 22, 2019