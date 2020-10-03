1/1
Richard Weaver
1944 - 2020
WEAVER, Richard


Richard L. Weaver, age 75, of Marietta, GA, passed away on Sept. 28, 2020. He was born on Oct. 2, 1944, in Eldorado, AR, to Z. O. and Amelia Mitcham Weaver, and moved to Shubuta, MS, when he was 10. Richard graduated from Quitman High School, Quitman, MS, and Mississippi State University, where he was a 4-year letterman in football and M Club member. He was a proud member of State's 1963 Liberty Bowl team. Richard received his BS in History and Masters in Education, and taught and coached in Natchez and Hattiesburg, MS. He moved to Bainbridge, GA, and later to Atlanta to work for USS Agri-Chemicals, Gold Kist, and Southern States Cooperative. Richard served as president of the Georgia Plant Food Education Society. He was a member of Mount Bethel United Methodist Church in Marietta, GA.

Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing, working in his yard, spending time with his family, traveling with his wife, and avidly supporting Mississippi State athletics. He especially enjoyed returning to Mississippi in the fall to visit his old teammates, friends, and coaches. Richard remained a loyal State fan throughout his life.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Elizabeth Carmichael Weaver; daughters Shannon Hill (Jud) of Savannah, Emily McKinstry (Joe) of Hiram, and Allison Peak (John) of Columbus; grandchildren Gena and Thomas Hill, Colin and Nolan McKinstry, and Jack and Ben Peak, and loyal dachshund, Buck.

A memorial service celebrating Richard's life will be held in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that you consider a donation in Richard's name to the Alzheimer's Association. or the Humane Society. HM Patterson and Son Canton Hill is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H.M. Patterson & Son-Canton Hill Chapel
1157 Old Canton Road Ne
Marietta, GA 30068
7709779485
