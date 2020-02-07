|
WHITEHEAD, Richard Richard Whitehead, of Brookhaven, GA passed away from Lewy Body Dementia on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at The Orchard of Brookhaven. He was 82. He was born on February 13, 1937 in Pasadena, CA. He attended Pomona College and the Stanford Graduate School of Business. He is survived by Karen, his loving wife of 55 years, 2 sons KC (Karen) of Alpharetta, GA and Jeff (Lynn) of Baltimore, MD, and 5 wonderful grandchildren, Tyler, Phoebe, Avery, Haley, and Charlie. He spent his career faithfully serving his clients as a financial advisor, he was a founder of the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors, in 1983, and was a Principal in several financial advisory firms in Atlanta for over 30 years. An avid reader of non-fiction and "a walking thesaurus", Richard loved to play Rugby in his younger years and was an Atlanta Braves fanatic as well as a diehard Atlanta Falcons fan. Memorial donations may be made in Richard's name to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, LBDA.org. Georgia Cremation 3570 Buford Highway Suite 202, Duluth, Georgia 30096. 678 - 584 - 0914. Please leave online condolences at www.georgiacremation.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 7, 2020