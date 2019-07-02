Services
Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - South DeKalb Cha
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy.
Decatur, GA 30034
Richard WILLIAMS Jr.

Richard WILLIAMS Jr. Obituary
WILLIAMS, Jr., Richard Celebration of Life for Mr. Richard Williams, Jr., will be held Friday, July 5, 2019, 10:30am at Gresham Park Christian Church, 2819 Flat Shoals Rd., Decatur, GA., 30034. His remains will lie in state at 9:30am until the hour of service. Burial at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA. Visitation Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 10am-8pm at Gregory B. Levett & Sons, Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA., 30034. 404-241-5656. Please visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 2, 2019
