WILLIAMS, Jr., Richard Celebration of Life for Mr. Richard Williams, Jr., will be held Friday, July 5, 2019, 10:30am at Gresham Park Christian Church, 2819 Flat Shoals Rd., Decatur, GA., 30034. His remains will lie in state at 9:30am until the hour of service. Burial at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA. Visitation Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 10am-8pm at Gregory B. Levett & Sons, Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA., 30034. 404-241-5656. Please visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 2, 2019