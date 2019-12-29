|
WILLIAMS, Dr. Richard Dr. Richard E. Williams, DDS, of Atlanta, passed peacefully at his home on December 21, 2019, at the age of 77. He was born on July 12, 1942 in Newport, Tennessee where he graduated from Cocke County High School. He attended The University of Tennessee in Knoxville graduating in May 1964 with a Bachelor of Science degree, and received his Doctor of Dental Surgery in May of 1967 from The University of Tennessee Dental School in Memphis, Tennessee where he was a member of the Psi Omega dental fraternity. He opened his private practice in Buckhead in April of 1969 and retired after 45 years in June of 2014. He adored his patients, as many of them were with him all 45 years, and they adored him too. He was a Dentist with the calmest and most gentle chair side manner, and he couldn't have been successful without his beloved staff, several of whom were with him for 30 plus years. He was a member of the Fifth District Dental Society of Atlanta, Northern District Dental Society, Georgia Dental Association, and American Dental Association. Richard, or "R.E", as he was called by many was passionate about health and fitness and enjoying life. This passion included a love for travel and seeing the world. He ran numerous marathons, including the New York, Boston, and London marathons, summited Mt. Kilimanjaro, hiked the Grand Canyon, loved to ski, dog sled, and on one of his favorite trips bicycled through Italy. He was preceded in death by his father, Ervin Earl Williams, and his mother Stella Wright Williams. He is survived by his former wife and loving friend, Rose Ann Williams of St. Simons Island, Georgia, daughter Macon Hennessey (John) of Nashville, Tennessee, sister Nancy Medling of Fairview, Texas, niece Sonya Riley (Jack) of McKinney,Texas, nephew Cliff (Amy) Medling of Nashua, New Hampshire, and many great-nieces and nephews and friends. He is also survived by his greatest joys, his granddaughters who referred to him as their "Pappy," Hutton Ann Hennessey and Harper Frances Hennessey. He treasured every moment he spent with them, and they lit up around their Pappy. A celebration of his amazing life will be held in Atlanta at a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 29, 2019