|
|
WILLIAMSON, Sr., Richard Richard H. Williamson, Sr. age 77, of Mableton, passed Friday, November 15, 2019. Richard passed away peacefully with his wife Linda at his side. Richard was born to A.B and Dot Williamson on January 9, 1942. He Graduated from West Fulton High School, and Served in the Army Reserves for 6 years. He married his wife Linda Stalker June 4, 1965 and is also survived by his sons Rick, Brian and his wife Chelsa, Jacob and his grandson Alex. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 1 PM, Friday, November 22, in the Jonquil Chapel of Castellaw Funeral Home. The family will receive friends and loved ones one hour prior to service in the Magnolia Room of the funeral home. It is the family's wish that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cobb County Humane Society. 148 Fairground St. SE, Marietta, GA 30060, (770) 428 - 5678. Castellaw Funeral Home, Smyrna, GA. in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook at www.castellawfuneralhome.com, 770 - 435 - 9038.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 19, 2019