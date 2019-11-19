Services
Castellaw Funeral Home
866 Church Street, S.E.
Smyrna, GA 30080
(770) 435-9038
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Castellaw Funeral Home
866 Church Street, S.E.
Smyrna, GA 30080
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Castellaw Funeral Home
866 Church Street, S.E.
Smyrna, GA 30080
1942 - 2019
Richard Williamson Obituary
WILLIAMSON, Sr., Richard Richard H. Williamson, Sr. age 77, of Mableton, passed Friday, November 15, 2019. Richard passed away peacefully with his wife Linda at his side. Richard was born to A.B and Dot Williamson on January 9, 1942. He Graduated from West Fulton High School, and Served in the Army Reserves for 6 years. He married his wife Linda Stalker June 4, 1965 and is also survived by his sons Rick, Brian and his wife Chelsa, Jacob and his grandson Alex. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 1 PM, Friday, November 22, in the Jonquil Chapel of Castellaw Funeral Home. The family will receive friends and loved ones one hour prior to service in the Magnolia Room of the funeral home. It is the family's wish that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cobb County Humane Society. 148 Fairground St. SE, Marietta, GA 30060, (770) 428 - 5678. Castellaw Funeral Home, Smyrna, GA. in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook at www.castellawfuneralhome.com, 770 - 435 - 9038.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 19, 2019
