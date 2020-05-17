|
WILLS, Richard Richard John (Jay) Wills, 93, of Johns Creek, GA died May 11, 2020. The family will have a private memorial service at a later date. Mr. Wills, a native of Boston, MA was a member of St. Brendan's Catholic Church. He was a WW2 United States Navy veteran and was a retired flight dispatcher with Delta Airlines with 42 years of service. Preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Jeanne Wills, he is survived by his son, Richard Wills of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; daughter, Donna Wills of Cumming, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and Andy Kite of Buford, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Catherine Wills of Alpharetta, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Annalyn Wills of Cumming, GA; grandchildren, Andrew Kite III, Kimberly Kite, Brandon Wills, James Wills, Daniel Wills, Allison Wills, Matthew Wills and his wife Allison, Sean Wills, Dylan Wills; great grandson, Keaton Kite. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to in memory of Jay Wills. Condolences may be sent by visiting https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.billheadfuneralhome.com__;!!JZyed81S!xd3vAJ9aF4BQc9R5k8cm81uwtS2-tLcIhg5dhMqL_sqRcGC85zf0eZtiRLS5vQI$ . Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 17, 2020