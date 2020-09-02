Richard Zupp

ZUPP, Jr., Richard Doumar Richard Doumar Zupp, Jr. aka Pawpaw, age 90, of College Park, passed away on August 27, 2020 at Sacred Journey Hospice. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard D .Zupp, Sr and Lucille Zupp, wife Lorene Wiley Zupp, son Richard (Rick) D. Zupp, III, and great grandson Zachary Ashton Zamboni. He is survived by daughter, Sherry Higgins (Gary), son, Clayton Zupp, and daughters in law, Nancy Ryan and Bonnie Petty; grandchildren, Yvette Zamboni (Stefano), Keri Lanford (Jay), Hunter Ryan, Naiomi Shockley (Matt), Bubba Higgins, and Clay Zupp; great-grandchildren, Dominic and Isabella Zamboni, Hunter Ryan II, Hudson, Bradi, and Lilah Lanford, Pyper Zupp, Harper, Rowan, and Tucker Shockley; brother Clayton Zupp, sisters, Patty Zupp, Joan Strobelt, Sharon Culbertson, and many nieces and nephews. Pawpaw Dick, also known as Mr. College Park, was a loving Husband, Father, Brother, Pawpaw, Uncle, and a friend to many. A resident of College Park since 1949, he was a passionate community leader who worked tirelessly and unselfishly for the betterment of his community through volunteering countless hours of his time in the City of College Park Recreation Department. In 1992, Zupp Park was dedicated in his honor. Zupp also served as grand marshal for College Park's annual Christmas parade. He was also a friend and inspiration to his church family at the First United Methodist Church of College Park donating his time to the Annual Fish Fry, musical ability to the choir and other events for over 60 years. US Army veteran Sgt. Richard Doumar Zupp, Jr. was assigned to the HQ Co 4th Signal Battalion during the Korean War and served from 1947 to 1953. He received both The Army of Occupation Medal for the Korean Conflict and Japan, Korean Svc Medal w/1 Bronze Service Star, and United Nations Service Medal among other awards and decorations. He was a member of the American Legion for 50+ years. As passionate as he was about all the above, he was equally passionate for ALL sports. Known as the Falcons #1 Fan, he loved HIS Atlanta Falcons and was a season ticket holder from the first season, including 2020. He was featured on the Dome Jumbotron during the Falcons 50th year celebration. Everyone is invited to join us graveside as we honor Richard Doumar Zupp, Jr. Friday, September 4, 2020, 11:00 AM at Forest Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Garden, 5755 Mallory Road, College Park, GA 30349. Friends are invited to meet with the Family immediately following the service at Richard D Zupp, Jr. Park, 1622 Hawthorne Avenue, College Park, GA 30337. Flowers may be sent to Premier Crematory, LLC,1419 Business Center Dr. SW, Conyers, GA 30349. Donations may also be sent in his memory to College Park First United Methodist Church, 3726 E Main St. College Park, GA 3033.



