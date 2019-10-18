|
BLOUNT, Rita Ms. Rita Faye Blount was born on January 20th, 1962 to the late Mr. Clark and Lucinda Blount in Greenville, Georgia. Rita graduated from Meriwether County School System at Woodbury High School in 1980 with honors. She joined Red Oak Grove Baptist Church at an early part of her childhood. On October 9th, 2019, Rita passed away suddenly at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Rita had a passion and dream of being blessed in entrepreneurship. She was a hard worker and had compassion to inspire in the world of professional management as a Master Chef, which directed her in the direction of major operational restaurant chains. First, she first started in the Atlanta Buckhead area and excelled so well that she was given the opportunity to manage and become the Master Chef over many restaurant projects. Rita had been so actively traveling the state of Florida, she decided to move and soon after, birth her first son Remington Blount. Shortly after the passing of her mother in 1991, Ms. Blount decided to relocate back to Georgia where she continued to endeavor her entrepreneurial aspirations in Professional Management and Home Improvement in Newnan, Georgia. During this time with her late spouse, Mr. Clifton Fisher, Jr., she was blessed with their second son, Clifton Fisher III. Rita engaged and bid on many successful contracts in the commercial janitorial services like: Diversified Maintenance, DHL, and The Home Depot. Not only did she create financial success for herself, but for so many others due to the people she employed. Rita has met many individuals and continued to meet others with her current employer: Atlanta Journal Constitution. Rita Faye Blount will be missed by her sons: Remington Blount and Clifton Fisher III; grandson: Joshua Quiroz; sister: Annie Blount, Betty Sims, Mary Holley, Beverly Blount, Patricia Blount, and Mildred Mathis all of Georgia; brothers: Frank Blount, John Blount, Joseph Blount, and Milton Tucker. Rita had four siblings to precede her in death as well as many aunts and uncles. She leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends that will never forget such a loving person who impacted so many lives. Funeral service for Ms. Rita Faye Blount, of 115 Covey Trail, Newnan, Georgia will be conducted at 11 AM, Saturday, October 19th, 2019, at Red Oak Grove Baptist Church, 620 Massengales Mill Road, Gay, GA. Officiant: Pastor Alex Parks, Eulogist: Mr. Clifton Fisher III. Interment: Church's Cemetery. Her remains will lie in state at the church one hour prior to service. The cortege will assemble at 10 AM from the residence. Public viewing for Ms. Blount will be held Friday from 4 - 7 PM, at the funeral home. Christian & Sympathetic service rendered by McDowell's Funeral Home, 305 N. Hill Street, Griffin, GA. (770) 228 - 2070, www.mcdowellfuneralhome.org.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 18, 2019