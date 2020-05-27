|
DESMOND, Rita Rita Desmond, beloved fiancé, sister, aunt and friend, passed away suddenly at home in Douglasville, Georgia on May 21, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Wilbert and Marjorie Desmond and is survived by her fiancé Brady Beech, her sister Doris Boylen (Tommy Cook), her nieces Heather Boylen and Hillary Boylen, and her great-nieces Emsley Hutton, Ellis Hutton and January James. Rita was a diligent worker who took pride in her long career as a printer. After retirement, she became an avid gardener who looked forward to spring so she could enjoy the flowers in her yard. Rita loved entertaining people with countless stories and her laugh was incredibly infectious. She was especially devoted to her sister and the rest of her family. Rita was recently re-united with the love of her life, Brady, and often told people that she had loved him since she was thirteen years old. One of their last trips together was to Pensacola and the Naval Air Station last fall where Rita was beyond thrilled to see the Blue Angels. A graveside service for Rita will be held at Westminster Memorial Gardens in Peachtree City on Friday May 29, 2020 at 11AM. Mowell Funeral Home (770) 461-7641.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 27, 2020