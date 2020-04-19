|
FINK, Rita Rita Traver Fink passed away peacefully at home on April 14, 2020. A native Atlantan, Mrs. Fink was born on June 14, 1944 to the late Floyd and Dorothy Traver. She was a jewel of Atlanta who was heavily involved in the community for close to 60 years. She had fond memories of attending E. Rivers Elementary School, Northside High School, and being a part of the first graduating class of The Lovett School in 1962. She continued to Rollins College and The University of Florida where she received a BA in Political Science. Mrs. Fink was a lifelong member at The Cathedral of St. Philip. She also enjoyed serving as a Trustee and on the Board of Volunteers at The Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School for many years. She continued her service on the Rabun Gap-Nacoochee Guild of Atlanta. She was active as a Governor's Mansion Docent, Atlanta Chi Omega Alumni Association Member (was Panhellenic "Woman of the Year"), and Buckhead Rotary Member where she enjoyed many lifelong friendships. In 1993 she ran for the Atlanta School Board District 8. Mrs. Fink completed more than a dozen Peachtree Road Races, and to her community was a passionate advocate for promoting health and wellness. She will be remembered and missed by all that knew her infectious zest for life and connecting with people, her legendary laughter and smile that brightened everyone's day, and her faith that God can do all things. A loving mother and devoted wife, Mrs. Fink is survived by her husband of 49 years, Garland E Fink; their two children, Robin and Darren Fink of Atlanta; brother, Warren Traver of Savannah; niece, Dorothy Walker of Atlanta; nephew, Stewart Traver of Savannah; and great niece, Lilla and nephew, Charles Walker of Atlanta. A memorial service will be held at a later date at The Cathedral of St. Philip's where her parents are interred. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Foundation.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 19, 2020