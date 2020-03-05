|
WILKEY (YOUNG), Rita Francine Celebration of Life for Mrs. Rita Francine Young Wilkey will be held Friday, March 6, 2020, 12 PM, at Bouldercrest Church of Christ, 2727 Bouldercrest Rd., Atlanta, GA, Officiating Minister Dr. Kelvin Teamer. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Family will receive friends tonight from 7 PM - 8 PM. She leaves to cherish her memories a loving son Ron Wilkey, II, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives. Family asks for everyone to assemble at the church at 11 AM. GUS THORNHILL'S FUNERAL HOME, INC. 404-768-2993
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 5, 2020