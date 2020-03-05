Services
Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home
1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Dr.
East Point, GA 30344
(404) 768-2993
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home
1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Dr.
East Point, GA 30344
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Bouldercrest Church of Christ
2727 Bouldercrest Rd
Atlanta, GA
WILKEY (YOUNG), Rita Francine Celebration of Life for Mrs. Rita Francine Young Wilkey will be held Friday, March 6, 2020, 12 PM, at Bouldercrest Church of Christ, 2727 Bouldercrest Rd., Atlanta, GA, Officiating Minister Dr. Kelvin Teamer. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Family will receive friends tonight from 7 PM - 8 PM. She leaves to cherish her memories a loving son Ron Wilkey, II, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives. Family asks for everyone to assemble at the church at 11 AM. GUS THORNHILL'S FUNERAL HOME, INC. 404-768-2993
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 5, 2020
