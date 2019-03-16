KORNEGAY, Ruth Irvin Ruth Irvin Kornegay, 88, of Atlanta died on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was born in Gordo, Alabama on May 20, 1930 to Andrew and Flora Irvin. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Peachtree Corners chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the funeral home. Ruth was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Floyd, son, Tomas, and grandson, Andy. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Robinson and son-in-law, Forrest, whom she loved like a son; grandchildren, Tommy Kornegay (Andrea), Michael Kornegay, Matthew Robinson, Amy Brown (Brandon) and Betsy Rothermel (John); several great grandchildren. Ruth was a role model for all and is already greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation at alzfdn.org. On-line condolences may be made at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements by Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019