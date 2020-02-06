|
CRISMOND, Jr., RJ "Bob" 6/2/1926 1/27/2020 Bob Crismond passed away peacefully on Jan. 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Barbara, his daughter, Lisa, his son, Mark and his grandson, Chris. He is survived by daughters Dee Erickson, Lea Hickman and Kyle Gerdes, son, John Crismond, son-in-law, Jeff Gerdes, nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Bob was a WW II Veteran and a Dunwoody resident since 1971. He will be remembered with a mass at All Saints Catholic Church in Dunwoody at 10:30 AM, on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020