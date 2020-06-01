RAMLEY, II, Rev. R.J. Dec. 25, 1947-May 23, 2020 Rev. R. J. Rumley, II transitioned Saturday, May 23, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Left to honor his memory: loving wife, Brenda Rumley; daughters, Yolanda R. Howsie, Robin Duncan; sons, Robert J. (MaKara) Rumley, III, Daniel Rumley and Robert C. Porter; brother, Curtis R. (Marian) Rumley; sisters, Angela Rumley (Henry) Jenkins, and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Public visitation will be held Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 2-5:00 P.M. at Chambers Funeral Home. Private Cele- bration of life service will be held Monday, June 1, 2020. Rev. R. J. Rumley, II will be laid to rest in Elmwood Memorial Gardens, York, AL. Online condolences may be left for the family on our website chambersfuneralhome.net
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 1, 2020.