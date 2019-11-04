Services
Robbie Ragan Obituary
RAGAN, Robbie Mr. Robbie Ragan, 50, of Sylvester, died on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Emory University Hospital in Atlanta. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church interment will follow in the Quail Call Plantation Cemetery. The Rev. Bruce Gordon and the Rev. Jason Jones will officiate. Mr. Ragan was born on February 22, 1969 in Columbus, GA to James Carlos and Sherry Kaye Sawyer Ragan. He had lived in Worth County since 1972. Robbie was a 1987 graduate of the Worth County High School, a member of the QDMA deer management program and an outdoor enthusiast. Robbie was the Overseer/ Manager of Quail Call Plantation since 1990 and was a MacGyver. He loved spending time with his family, friends and his two shotgun riders Cash and Hannah! He especially loved spending time with Cody and his friends who he thought of as his own. Survivors include the love of his life, his wife of 24 years, Glenda Lane Ragan of Sylvester; son, Cody James Ragan of Sylvester; parents, James "Sambo" and Kaye Ragan of Carnegie; sisters, Sonya R. Jones (John) of Hawkinsville, GA, Kelly Jean Ragan of Carnegie and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 5:30 PM until 7:30 PM at Banks Funeral Home. Please sign our online guest registry at www.banksfh.com. Banks Funeral Home in Sylvester is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 4, 2019
