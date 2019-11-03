|
AHLSTRAND, Robert Dave Robert Dave Ahlstrand, Atlanta architect, was born in Oak Park, Illinois in 1927 and the following year moved with his parents to Atlanta. A graduate of Boys' High School, he attended Davidson College for one year and received his Architectural degree from Auburn University, his early experience in Atlanta was with Toombs & Co, Architects; in Paris, France with the office of Sherlock, Smith & Adams, and in Macon, GA with Associates Hospital Architects. In 1956 he joined the firm of Finch, Barnes & Paschal which subsequently merged to become FABRAP Architects with whom he was associates for 27 years, serving as Chairman of the Board during his last three years there. Major responsibilities included managing projects for The Coco-Cola Company World Headquarters expansion and administering the Headquarters Expansion for the Royal Saudi Navy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. After two intervening years with Thompson, Hancock & Witte, Architects, he established his independent practice in 1986 which evolved to become the partnership, Charnley-Ahlstrand Assoc., Architects, specializing in industrial work and municipal water treatment facilities in the southeast. Bob was a lover of travel, music, photography and the arts, serving as layout/exhibit designer for the Piedmont Arts Festival in 1959 & 1960. He was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, American Institute of Architects, and for twenty years an active Board member of the Center for Visually Impaired where he served as Facilities Committee chairman. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Weir Ashlstrand, daughter, Greta Coram, son-in-law, Rick Corman, his two children, Heather and Nate Coram of Steamboat Springs, CO and sister, Shirley A. Stumberg of Atlanta. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3003 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta 30327 on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 2 o'clock. Family will receive friends in the church parlor one hour before the service. For those who wish, donations can be made to the Adele McKee Music Fund at Trinity Presbyterian Church or Center for Visually Impaired, Atlanta.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 3, 2019