Services
Haugabrooks Funeral Home
364 Auburn Avenue
Atlanta, GA 30312
(404) 522-8217
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
Pilgrim Baptist Church
498 English Avenue
Atlanta, GA
COLEMAN, Robert Allen Mr. Robert Allen Coleman of Atlanta passed Saturday, May 4, 2019. Memorial Services 11 AM Saturday, May 11, 2019 Pilgrim Baptist Church 498 English Avenue Atlanta. Private Interment Robert leaves behind a legacy of love. His memory will be cherished by his wife of 61 years, Helen Babbs Coleman; daughter, Cassandra "Sandy" Coleman Billy; two grand-daughters, Porsha Cileese Coleman and Diandra "Dee Dee" Coleman; two sisters, Florence Bryant (Brooklyn, New York) and Loretta Knight (Bronx, New York); two brothers, Horace Coleman (Bronx, New York) and Jimmy Lee Coleman (Kankakee, Illinois); and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and honorary grandchildren. Haugabrooks Funeral Home 404.522.8217.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 10, 2019
