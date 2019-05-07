Resources
Robert ANDERSON Jr.

Robert ANDERSON Jr. Obituary
ANDERSON, Jr., Robert Bentley Robert Bentley Anderson, Jr., age 92, passed away on May 5, 2019. A native of Algiers, Louisiana, and a resident of Atlanta, Georgia, since 1965, he was a graduate of Jesuit High School (class of 1942) and earned his Bachelor's degree from Loyola University New Orleans. A Navy veteran of the Second World War, he was an employee of Royal Dutch Shell for thirty years. The son of the late Robert B. Anderson, Sr., and Ruth Engler Anderson, he is survived by his wife of 65 years, Janet Rivet Anderson; daughter, Mia Anderson Kendrick (Bill) of Peachtree City, GA; son, Gregory Maurice Anderson, Sr., (Janet Danforth), of Decatur, GA; son, Rev. Dr. R. Bentley Anderson, III, S.J., of Atlanta; five grandchildren: Gregory M. Anderson, Jr.; Capt. Peter D. Anderson, USA; Amanda Kendrick Siuda (Mark); Hayley C. L. Kendrick; Anderson C. Kendrick; and one great-grandchild, Pierce Anderson. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Jesuit High School, 4133 Banks Street, New Orleans, LA 70119. Interment at Hope Mausoleum, New Orleans, Louisiana.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 7, 2019
