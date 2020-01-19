|
|
ANDERSON, Robert L. On January 14, 2020, the Atlanta real estate community lost a pillar, Robert L. Anderson. In his own words, "I lived a charmed life", but that may have been an understatement given his accomplishments. Bob was born in Chicago, IL, on May 14, 1942 to Ervin R. Anderson and Annie M. Anderson. In 1954 his family moved to Florida where he graduated from Clearwater High School. While in high school he swam and shot long-rifle competitively, winning several state honors. Hitch-hiking his way to the University of Florida, he joined Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity, where he ultimately served as its Treasurer and President. After his graduation with a BSBA in Accounting from UF in 1964, he went to work for Arthur Andersen & Co. as a CPA in their Atlanta office. While at Arthur Andersen, only 50 feet from his office, Bob would find the love of his life, "Dawn-Dawn". They were married in Douglas, GA, on June 4, 1966. Bob was made partner at Arthur Andersen in 1975 and would later run all foreign investment and US real estate for the firm. His work with foreign investors would become well-known in the real estate world and forever changed the skyline of Atlanta and other major US cities. In 1983 he would join Price-Waterhouse to build their European investment arm, and was named the 14th partner in the Atlanta office. Bob's extensive knowledge of the tax code, REITs, and the real estate industry would put him in a position to run Price Waterhouse's Real Estate Group in 1994. His expertise in demand, he would form Robert Anderson Consulting and go on to serve on the boards for the publicly traded Post Properties Inc. and Harold's Inc. Bob would also sit on advisory boards for two-nationally recognized real estate firms and serve as President for Atlanta-based AP Ronus Properties for over a decade. He counted numerous US and European real estate firms and their ownership as clients, partners and friends. Whether he was representing Pakhoed (successor to the Dutch East India Co.) or local Atlanta developers, Bob worked with the respect and admiration from both sides of the negotiation table. After a decade-long struggle with Parkinson 's disease, Bob passed away peacefully in his sleep. He is survived by his wife, Dawn Mosely Anderson; his brother, Glenn R. Anderson of Winter Haven, FL; his nephews, Edward C. Anderson of Richmond, VA and Quito (Kristy) Anderson of Atlanta, GA; his nieces, Vanessa (Bob) Forbes of Nashville, TN and Leslie (Andrew) Anderson of Seattle, WA; and seven grand nieces and nephews. He loved his family dearly and found joy in sharing experiences with them. He had a large heart for giving and a deep respect for higher education, always encouraging those around him to achieve their highest potential. Bob was a lifetime giver to the University of Florida and member of the President's Council. For those who knew Bob well, he was happiest when lending a helping hand, closing a big land deal, climbing in the Tetons, driving a fast German sports car, drinking a vintage Bordeaux, or sharing a good dessert with his Dawn-Dawn. Memorial Services will be held in Atlanta, GA at Cherokee Town Club, 155 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta, GA on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10 AM, and in Naples, FL at Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Road, Naples, Florida on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's memory to the UF Foundation, PO 100243, Gainesville, FL 32610 (or www.uff.ufl.edu). Donations will be used to support the Bob Anderson Fellowship in movement disorders at the University of Florida. For online condolences, please visit: fullernaples.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 19, 2020