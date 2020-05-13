|
ANDERSON, Robert Wayne Robert Wayne Anderson suddenly passed away on May 2nd, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Wayne was born on September 29, 1959 in Augusta, Georgia. After graduating from Butler High School, Wayne moved to Atlanta and created a wonderful life with many accomplishments and many friends. He loved the University of Georgia Football team and enjoyed attending games over his lifetime. He loved to travel with friends to places far and wide. He also loved his family. A special part of his family were his dogs, Andy, Ally, Kelly and Perry. He was a wonderful father to those sweet dogs. Wayne built a successful career in Atlanta selling real estate but really it was all the thousands of people he met in his life that were important to him. He was funny, had a great sense of humor and treated all people with kindness. Wayne was an active member of Saint Mark Methodist Church and it was clear he had found his home at this church. A memorial will be held in Atlanta sometime in the coming months. In lieu of flowers or cards, a donation can be made in his honor to one of Wayne's favorite charities: Atlanta Humane Society www.atlantahumane.org
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 13, 2020