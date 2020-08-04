Robert Arko

ARKO, Robert Robert Lee Arko, 84, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Born in Canon City, CO in 1935, to Ethel Irene (Langstaff) Arko and John Frank Arko, Robert spent his High School years as a very active and devoted athlete. Upon graduating from Centennial High School in Pueblo, CO in 1953, he moved on to work for the Federal Bureau of Investigation and later joined the police force in Coral Gables, Florida. After his time at the University of Miami where he became a life-long Hurricane fan, he served in the US Army as a Military Police Officer before eventually setting off to join Wackenhut around the time of the company's inception. After a successful career climbing the ranks within Wackenhut, Robert eventually set out to establish his own very successful security firm, Arko Executive Services, and in doing so, successfully grew the company to employ two thousand employees with locations around the world, including two embassies and a consulate as clients. Upon selling his security firm, his later years were spent traveling the world with his late wife, Barbara Arko, who preceded him in death in 2008. Always an avid reader with an equal devotion to exercising, he never seemed to slow down. Robert loved and was loved by many. He deeply cherished his many friendships and continued to keep in contact with friends throughout his lifetime. Robert is also preceded in death by his daughter Anne and his brother Glen Arko. His memory will be cherished and carried on by his wife Susan Arko, children Jeffrey and Bob Arko, grandchildren Nick Arko, John Arko, Robert Anthony Arko, Brooke Arko, nieces Renee and Ardell, cousins Jody, Tom, and Marie, as well as many loving and devoted relatives and friends. A private service will be held at Arlington Memorial Park on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.