|
|
ATWATER, Jr., Robert Mr. Robert E Atwater, Jr.. passed away on December 28, 2019, at the age of 92 after a long illness. He and his twin sister, Betty, were born on July 13, 1927 in Macon, Georgia. His wife of 64 years, Carolyn Griffin Atwater lovingly recalls seeing him for the first time, delivering newspapers in his knickers. Mr. Atwater, or Bobby, as he was affectionately called, was known for his stunning blue eyes and ready, warm smile. Bobby served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. On March 6, 1955, Bobby and his beloved Carolyn were married. Upon returning to Macon, Bobby began his studies at Mercer University, then transferred to Emory University, where he received his BA in Business Administration. Later, Bobby would continue to further his education by attending the banking schools and classes at LSU, from which he received a certificate from the LSU School of Banking. His commitment to his profession continued by attending Northwestern, Columbia University in New York as well as attending graduate courses at the University of Georgia. Thus began an enjoyable, satisfying and successful career in banking. He began his career as a loyal employee of C&S National Bank in Macon. In 1968, Bobby and his family moved to Warner Robins, Georgia, where he served as President of the Bank of Warner Robins for five years. In 1971, Bobby continued to advance his career and was transferred to Atlanta by C&S. After many promotions and advancements, he retired from Bank of America. After this, he joined Fidelity National Bank in Decatur, GA. It was clear to all that Bobby loved his profession. Bobby was also a tireless volunteer in all of his communities. In Macon, he was Chairman of the March of Dimes, member of the Civic Club and Exalted Ruler of the Elks Club. After moving to Atlanta, Bobby continued his dedication to improving the lives of others in his community by serving as a member of The Rotary Club of Decatur, where he was recognized as a Paul Harris honoree. He was also active in Senior Connections, the of Dekalb County, the Lions Club, the local , the Old Timers Club, the PTA, and the Booster Club at Lakeside High School. Bobby was an avid golfer and was a member of the Idle Hour Country Club in Macon and the Druid Hills Golf Club in Atlanta. He was president of the Seniors Golfers Association. Bobby and Carolyn were avid travelers. Their many trips found them across North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Africa and Asia. They developed friendships every where they went. Bobby is survived by his beloved wife, Carolyn Griffin Atwater, daughter Carey Atwater of Atlanta, son Robert E. Atwater, III, two grandsons, Jackson Atwater of Kennesaw, GA, Mitchell Atwater of Roswell, GA, brother-in-law James Griffin and his wife Christine, sister-in-law Juanita Griffin Woodward and her husband Reverend Travis Woodward, sister-in-law Jeannette Griffin Atwater as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Bobby was preceded by his parents Robert E. Atwater, Sr. and Floried Harrison Atwater, brother Benny Atwater, who was killed in Korea serving his country, his twin sister Betty Atwater of Macon, and his younger sister Patsy Atwater Getz of Atlanta. Visitation will be held at Turner Funeral Home from 5 to 8 PM, on Monday, December 30th, at 2773 North Decatur Road, Georgia. Services will be held on Tuesday, December 31st, at 11 AM, at Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 1722 Oak Grove Road, Decatur, Georgia. Special thanks and affection is offered to the dedicated, caring and kind staff at Arbor Terrace of Decatur. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Rotary International Foundation or to one's philanthropy of choice. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 30, 2019