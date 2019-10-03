|
BAILEY, Robert Robert Pendleton Bailey, 87, of Dunwoody, Georgia. August 21, 1932 - September 15, 2019 Bob is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carole Kay (Eaton) of Elkville, IL and his three children, Gregory (Nancy), Beth (Jorge) and Betsy (Paul). Bob also leaves behind his adoring sister, Sarah Everett of Richmond, VA, and her two daughters, Elizabeth (Dan) and Rachel (Brian). He was a loving grandfather to Victor and David as well as numerous nieces and nephews through marriage. Born in Lynchburg, Virginia, he was the son of Fire Captain, John P. Bailey and his wife Pearl. After high school, he entered into the U.S. Navy and served as an aviator in Panama during the Korean War. He graduated from Tulane University. Bob was an avid musician playing both the clarinet and saxophone while managing The Atlanta Blue Notes. One of their greatest distinctions was playing for General David Patraeus at an event for retired service members. His early enthusiasm for jazz also afforded him the opportunity to play with jazz legend Louis Armstrong while studying at Tulane! And when the band wasn't playing, Bob could be found at Peachtree Dekalb Airport sharing his love of aircraft and flying with friends. Bob also enjoyed studying World War II history, playing tennis and road racing. A private memorial for Bob will be held at the Georgia National Cemetery to honor his service to our country. A public memorial service for Bob will be held at Kingswood United Methodist Church, 4896 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody, GA on Sunday, October 6, at 3 PM; reception to follow at the church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 3, 2019