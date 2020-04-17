Services
BAKER, Robert Spence Mr. Robert Spence Baker, age 90 of Stockbridge passed away April 15, 2020. Mr. Baker was retired from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, a member of First Baptist Church Jonesboro and Historian of the Chattooga County Historical Society. He was preceded in death by his parents: Joel and Bonnie Baker and son: Lindsay Baker. He is survived by his wife: Claire Baker, sons: Robert E. (Rebecca) Baker of Jonesboro and William J. "Bill" Baker of Jonesboro, daughters: Sarah (Barry) Cotter of McDonough and Jo Baker of Hampton, eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and niece: Bonnie Johnson of Palmetto. A Private Graveside service will be held at Summerville Cemetery in Summerville, GA. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: Chattooga County Historical Society, P. O. Box 626, Summerville, GA 30747, or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, www.cff.org. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 17, 2020
