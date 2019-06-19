|
BARHAM, Jr., Robert Vernon Robert Vernon Barham, Jr. of Loganville passed away on June 3, 2019 due to a cardiac event. He is survived by his two children Bridgette Barham and Harrison Brock Barham, and girlfriend Annette Johnson. Robert was born on July 19, 1962 in Decatur, Georgia to Robert V. Barham, Sr. and Mary Ballenger Barham. He loved hunting, cars, football, pets and the beach. Robert was a man of God, a loving father, and a great friend. A memorial service followed by a celebration of Robert's life will be held this Friday, June 21, 2019 from 2-5pm at The Vines Mansion in Loganville located at 3500 Oak Grove Rd Loganville, GA 30052.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 19, 2019