1/
Robert Beasely
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BEASELY, Robert Levi Mr. Robert Levi Beasely of Westmoreland, TN (formerly of Fairburn, GA) passed away August 17, 2020. Mr. Beasley was in the Air Force and served as Master Sergeant for 21 years. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge for over 60 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Marie Fincher Beasely and parents, William Clyde and Essie Dell Hamm Beasley. Mr. Beasley is survived by his sons, Robert L. (Bob) Beasley, Jr., and Van Beasely, brother, Joe Beasley and his wife, Mary (Be) and a host of loving family members. Graveside services will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11 AM, at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta with full military honors. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5 PM - 7 PM, at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
(770) 964-4800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parrott Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 21, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Parrott Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved