1/1
Robert Bell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BELL, Robert Dorsey "Robin"

Robert "Robin" Dorsey Bell was born on February 29, 1948, in Pittsburgh, PA, and died November 6, 2020, in Roswell, GA. His parents were Robert Edward Bell and June Dorsey Bell. He received a Bachelors in Business Administration from UNC Chapel Hill in 1970. On February 1, 1975, he married Mary Pinson, his wife of 42 years who passed away in November 2017. Robin worked in sales and marketing for Westinghouse Electric Corporation for 13 years. In the elevator division he worked on the task force for the Sears Tower. After that, he became a financial advisor, researching stocks and providing support to clients, for nearly 25 years. Robin and Mary were members of the Cherokee Town and Country Club and active in the Georgia State Golf Association.He and Mary enjoyed playing golf and bridge and visiting with friends. Robin enjoyed listening to 60s and 70s music on his reel-to-reel player. Their deepest shared passion was their love of Basset Hounds - with a grand total of eight completely spoiled Bassets over the years. In addition to his wife Mary Pinson Bell, Robin is preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind his sisters-in-law Ginny Pinson Griffin (Augusta) and Susan Pinson Danner (Savannah), niece Debbie Curley (Tucson, AZ) and nephew David Curley (Augusta). There will be no formal ceremony. Robin will be buried at Westover Cemetery in Augusta next to Mary. Donations may be made in Robin's memory to the Basset Hound Rescue of Georgia at www.bhrg.org [bhrg.org] or the charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved