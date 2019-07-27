|
BENNETT, Robert Robert Bennett, age 81 of Conyers, died Sunday, July 21, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Edna Bennett. He is survived by his wife, Mata Bennett; children, John and Kelly Bennett, Joseph and Kerstin Bennett, Scott and Susan Brown, Victoria Adams, Andy and Amy Brown; grandchildren, Rob Bennett, Kim Bennett, Marley Bennett, Ivey Tzetzis, Stephen Brown, Sam Brown, Mina Adams, Alexi Adams, Peter Adams, Nikolai Adams, Ray Brown, Walden Brown, Grant Brown, Janey Brown, Henry Brown; brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Gwyn Bennett. Funeral Services will be held at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens with Rev. Kevin Hicks officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 27, 2019